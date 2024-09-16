Dacoit gang busted, stolen goods recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Sher Sultan police arrested five-member dacoit gang and recovered nine kg charas, cattles worth Rs 4.2 million, Rs.900,000, four motor bikes and mobile phones from their possession.

The team under the supervision of SHO Asmat Abbas conducted raid and arrested Mulazim alias Moulzi gang including Saifullah, Mohammed Shakil, Qari Jabbar, Anila and Mujahid.

Further investigation was underway.