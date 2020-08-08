Dacoit gang busted; three apprehended

The City Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members, recovering cash, stolen motorcycles, spare parts, arms and ammunition from them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The City Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members, recovering cash, stolen motorcycles, spare parts, arms and ammunition from them.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, Naseerabad which after hectic efforts managed to arrest three criminals namely Ghani Ur Rehman, Asmat Ullah and Raheem Ullah for their allegedly involvement in number of dacoities, robberies and street crimes in different areas.

The police also recovered 11 stolen motorcycles, Rs one lac cash, spare parts, weapons and ammunition from their possession.