Dacoit Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:07 PM

Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

Pirwadhai police on Monday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, mobile phones and weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pirwadhai police on Monday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, Pirwadhai Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to net three criminals namely Shahzaib, Abdul and Asmat Ali of Shahzaib gang who were allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in different areas.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas.

The police also recovered mobile phones, cash and weapons from their possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

