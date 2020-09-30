Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

Ratta Amral police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Usama gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, mobile phones and weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Ratta Amral police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Usama gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, mobile phones and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, Ratta Amral Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to net three criminals namely Usama, Rashid and Imran who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in different areas.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas.

The police also recovered Rs 30,000 cash, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

A case has been registered against the dacoit gang members while further investigations are underway, he added.