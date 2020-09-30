UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:08 PM

Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

Ratta Amral police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Usama gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, mobile phones and weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Ratta Amral police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Usama gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, mobile phones and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, Ratta Amral Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to net three criminals namely Usama, Rashid and Imran who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in different areas.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas.

The police also recovered Rs 30,000 cash, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

A case has been registered against the dacoit gang members while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Rashid Criminals From

Recent Stories

Venezuela's oil revenue collapses 99% in six years ..

3 minutes ago

China, India hold 19th meeting on border issues: C ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's external gross debt stock at $421.8B end- ..

3 minutes ago

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open Due to ..

3 minutes ago

Paris rattled by sonic boom from military jet: Fre ..

6 minutes ago

Aston Villa sign Chelsea's Barkley on loan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.