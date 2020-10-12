UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Mon 12th October 2020

Pirwadhai police have busted a dacoit gang identified as King gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, mobile phones and weapons

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, Pirwadhai Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to net three criminals namely Haseeb, Mansoor and Abid Ullah who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in different areas.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas.

The police also recovered Rs 41,500 cash, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

A case has been registered against them.

