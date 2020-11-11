Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Jatli police have busted an inter-dacoit dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash and stolen goods worth Rs 5.5 million.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar comprising ASP, Gujar Khan, SHO Jatli and other officers was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three dacoits namely Rehman Ullah alias Mani, Akbar Hussain and Umar Gul who were inter-dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas of Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal districts.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

The police recovered cash and stolen goods worth Rs 5.5 million from their possession.