Dacoit Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:37 PM

Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

Airport police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering Rs 250,000, a vehicle and weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Airport police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering Rs 250,000, a vehicle and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Airport arrested three dacoits namely Shoukat, Asghar Ali and Rafia Bibi who allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

The police recovered cash Rs 250,000, vehicle being used for dacoities and weapons from their possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

