Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Pirwadhai police have busted Adil Gang of dacoits and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, two motorcycles and other items.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SDPO city comprising SHO Pirwadhai and other officers after hectic efforts managed to net three dacoits namely Ahsan, Adil and Naseer who were allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas and They confessed to have committed dacoities.

The police recovered cash, weapons and two motorcycles from their possession.