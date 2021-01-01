Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Saddar Baroni police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, a motorcycle and other items.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three dacoits namely Zohaib Mansha, Muhammad Anas and Junaid Siddique who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

The police recovered cash Rs 45,000, a stolen motorcycle and weapons from their possession, he added.