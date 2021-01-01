UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Saddar Baroni police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, a motorcycle and other items.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three dacoits namely Zohaib Mansha, Muhammad Anas and Junaid Siddique who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

The police recovered cash Rs 45,000, a stolen motorcycle and weapons from their possession, he added.

Related Topics

Police Saddar Junaid Siddique From

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

4 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

21 minutes ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

23 minutes ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

39 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

40 minutes ago

President Of Djibouti National Parliament & Comman ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.