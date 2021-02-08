Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, a stolen motorcycle, snatched mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of the Pirwadhai SHO was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three dacoits namely Mushahid, Waqas and Yousaf who were members of dacoit gang and allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

The police recovered cash, a stolen motorcycle, snatched mobile phone and weapons from their possession, he added.