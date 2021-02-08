UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, a stolen motorcycle, snatched mobile phone, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of the Pirwadhai SHO was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three dacoits namely Mushahid, Waqas and Yousaf who were members of dacoit gang and allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

The police recovered cash, a stolen motorcycle, snatched mobile phone and weapons from their possession, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

6 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

7 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

8 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

17 minutes ago

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

20 minutes ago

99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.