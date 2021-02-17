UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering a stolen motorcycle, cash and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police in a raid, arrested Asghar, Ayaz and Hanif, three dacoit gang members of 'Stabri' gang and recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash and weapons from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal lauded endeavours of City police team for netting the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

25 minutes ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

51 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

45 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

45 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

45 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.