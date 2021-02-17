Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering a stolen motorcycle, cash and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police in a raid, arrested Asghar, Ayaz and Hanif, three dacoit gang members of 'Stabri' gang and recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash and weapons from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal lauded endeavours of City police team for netting the accused.