Dacoit Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash Rs 52,500, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt police in a raid and arrested Syed Agha, Alam Khan and Hayat Khan, three dacoit gang members of 'Afghani' gang and recovered cash Rs 52,500, mobile phones and three pistols from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Wah Cantt Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar lauded endeavours of City police team for netting the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

