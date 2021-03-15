UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted; Three Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 52 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash Rs 216,000, mobile phones and three pistols 30 bore from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police in a raid and arrested Bilal, Azhar and Bilal and recovered cash Rs 216,000, mobile phones and three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

SP Rawal said that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits. The SP also lauded endeavour of Pirwadhai police team for netting the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

