Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering Rs 52,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police arrested Faizan, Saghir, and Nasir who were wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar conducted raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.