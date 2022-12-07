Dacoit gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering mobile phones, tablet, Rs 35,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police arrested three accused who were wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Dhamial Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members namely Yasir, Fawad and Owais.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.