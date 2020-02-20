Dacoit gang busted; three arrested in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawat police have busted a dacoit gang and nabbed its three members involved in dacoities in various areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawat police have busted a dacoit gang and nabbed its three members involved in dacoities in various areas.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Rawat Police Station was constituted to ensure arrest of criminals involved in various dacoities and cash-snatching incidents in different areas.

The police team after hectic efforts succeeded in arresting the dacoits including ringleader.

He informed, police also recovered weapons, bullets, cash, a vehicle and other items from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed various crimes committed in different areas, he added.

These dacoits have already remained jailbirds and also used to snatch cash from people, he said adding, Police have registered a case against them whilefurther investigation is underway.