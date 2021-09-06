UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted, Three Arrested; Snatched Amount Rs 813,000 Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police Monday busting a gang arrested three robbers including a ring leader besides recovering cash 813,000, weapons and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah Police team under the supervision of SHO made hectic efforts and managed to net three dacoits namely Azaz Khalil alias Gulu, ring leader, Zubair Khan and Umar Khan who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and other crimes.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

Police recovered snatched cash Rs 813,000 and weapons from their possession after identification parade.

SHO informed that the dacoit had snatched cash from a citizen on gunpoint in New Lalazar area nearly one and half month ago. An accused namely Yousaf was arrested on the spot while his two other accomplice were rounded up later.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, DSP Civil Line and SHO Morgah and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.

