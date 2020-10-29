UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted; Three Including Woman Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Dacoit gang busted; three including woman arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Airport Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members including a woman besides recovering cash, mobile phones and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, Airport Police Station which after hectic efforts managed to net three criminals who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in dacoities and street crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

