Dacoit gang busted; two arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Police have busted a dacoit gang and nabbed its two members involved in robberies, snatching and other illegal activities in various areas of city.

According to a Police spokesman, Ratta Amral Police while acting on tip off conducted a raid in their jurisdiction and manage to held "Hamza Gang" and arrested its member namely Hamza and Hasaan.

Police also recovered looted cash, arms and ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their crimes including dacoities, snatching and other illegal activities in different areas of the city.

The arrested outlaws have been sent behind the bar while further investigations were underway, spokesman said.