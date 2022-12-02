UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted, Two Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Dacoit gang busted, two arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, the Rawalpindi Police on Friday have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash Rs 170,000, LED tv, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police arrested two accused who were wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Waris Khan Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members namely Imran and Rehmat.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

Meanwhile, Wah Cantt, Taxila and R.A.Bazar police arrested three proclaimed offenders namely Inamullah, Samar Gul and Nazir, wanted in different cases.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Taxila Criminals TV From

Recent Stories

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

20 minutes ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

49 minutes ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

4 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.