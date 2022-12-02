Dacoit gang busted, two arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, the Rawalpindi Police on Friday have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash Rs 170,000, LED tv, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police arrested two accused who were wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Waris Khan Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members namely Imran and Rehmat.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

Meanwhile, Wah Cantt, Taxila and R.A.Bazar police arrested three proclaimed offenders namely Inamullah, Samar Gul and Nazir, wanted in different cases.