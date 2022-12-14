UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted; Two Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :In an operation against anti-social elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang of dacoits and arrested its two members, and recovered cash Rs18,000, nine mobile phones, a motorcycle, weapons, and other valuable items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police arrested two accused who were wanted in various cases.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members namely Muzamial, the ring leader, and Shahzaib.

SDPO City said the arrested accused were being shifted to jail for an identification parade.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

SP Rawal said that police officer had been directed to accelerate operations against gangs and other lawbreakers.

