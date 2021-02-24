UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted; Two Arrested In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:16 PM

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash Rs 100,000, four mobile phones and two pistols of 30 bore from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash Rs 100,000, four mobile phones and two pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police conducted a raid and arrested Faisal and Hamza, two dacoit gang members of 'Billa' gang and recovered cash Rs 100,000, four mobile phones and two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminaryinvestigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal lauded endeavours of City police team for netting the accused.

