Dacoit gang busted; two arrested in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ratta Amral police on Thursday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash, motorcycle and weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Ratta Amral police on Thursday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash, motorcycle and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, a police team was constituted under the supervision of Station House Officer, Ratta Amral Police Station Yasir Mehmood which after hectic efforts managed to net two criminals namely Sifat Ullah and Khizer who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in Ratta Amral and adjoining areas.

The gang members confessed to have committed dacoities, cash, mobile snatching and other crimes in different areas.

The police also recovered cash, motorcycle and weapons from their possession.