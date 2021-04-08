Dacoit gang busted; two arrested, stolen items worth Rs 1.8 mln recovered

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash over Rs 850,000, gold ornaments worth one million rupees and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash over Rs 850,000, gold ornaments worth one million rupees and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Chontra police in a raid arrested Kamran Khan, ring leader of 'Kami' gang and Danish Ali and recovered cash Rs 850,000, gold ornaments worth over one million rupees and other items from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Chontra Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

SP Saddar said that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

The SP also lauded endeavour of Chontra police team for netting the accused.