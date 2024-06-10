Open Menu

Dacoit Gang Busted, Two Held

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Dacoit gang busted, two held

City police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) City police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched on Monday.

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity and robbery, the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, directed police to launch a crackdown against the criminals.

The police busted notorious Makha Chaddar Gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Adnan Mukhtiar alias Makha Chaddar s/o Haq Nawaz and Sajjad alias Saju Chaddar s/o Sher Muhammad.

Police have recovered looted valuables from their possession by tracing various cases from them, police sources added.

However, the DPO Ismail Kharrak has directed officers to continue crackdown against criminals in order to provide sense of security to masses.

APP/qbs/thh

Related Topics

Police Robbery Criminals From

Recent Stories

No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session ..

No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7 ..

37 seconds ago
 Woman, daughter killed in road accident

Woman, daughter killed in road accident

38 seconds ago
 Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

40 seconds ago
 IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery ..

IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case

42 seconds ago
 LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving ..

LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge

9 minutes ago
 People friendly entertainment projects to be initi ..

People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..

9 minutes ago
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 ..

Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..

9 minutes ago
 CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

9 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial ..

Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land

9 minutes ago
 U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Educa ..

U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education

32 minutes ago
 Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggli ..

Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister

11 minutes ago
 12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan