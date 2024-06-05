Dacoit Gang Busted, Two Held With Looted Valuables
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Gagu Mandi police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested two criminals of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Wednesday
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Gagu Mandi police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested two criminals of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Wednesday.
In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Mansoor Awan, the police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in snatching motorcycles, mobile phones and other valuables from citizens. The police team arrested two members of the dacoit gang Shaukat and Gulzar and started interrogation.
The police also recovered looted valuables of worth over Rs 3.2 million including a tractor, mobile phones, motorcycle and cash from their possession by tracing 10 cases from them. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries expected from them, police sources added.
APP/aaj/thh
