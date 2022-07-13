UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted; Valuables, Looted Cash, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Capital police apprehended two members of a dacoit gang involved in numerous robberies and recovered looted cash and valuables

According to a police public relations officer on Wednesday, the DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, a CIA police team used latest technology and human resources and arrested two members of a notorious shani dacoit gang who were involved in robbing peoples outside the banks.

Police team also recovered 60 Tola gold worth Rs 8.4 million, 3 lakh cash, one motorbike and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

The accused were identified as Tahir ul islam and Nazakat Hussain. Cases against nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. "The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands" he maintained.

