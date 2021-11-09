UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted, Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:13 PM

Dacoit gang busted, valuables recovered

Police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession here on Tuesday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Sadar police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Hubedaar Hussain launched a crackdown against criminals and busted notorious Babar alias Naju gang.

The police team have also arrested three members of the gang and recovered looted valuables including three motorcycles, mobile phones, cash Rs 100,000 and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing seven dacoity cases, police sources added.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Criminals From

Recent Stories

Tenacious Polo: HN Polo, Izhar Group teams win ope ..

Tenacious Polo: HN Polo, Izhar Group teams win openers

41 seconds ago
 132 FESCO employees regularized

132 FESCO employees regularized

44 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 106196 cusecs water

IRSA releases 106196 cusecs water

6 minutes ago
 Zeman Orders to Form New Czech Cabinet - Press Off ..

Zeman Orders to Form New Czech Cabinet - Press Office

6 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Calls Attack on Iraqi Prime Minister ..

Pope Francis Calls Attack on Iraqi Prime Minister 'Vile Act of Terrorism'

6 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 9 N ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 9 Nov 2021

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.