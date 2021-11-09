Dacoit gang busted, valuables recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession here on Tuesday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Sadar police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Hubedaar Hussain launched a crackdown against criminals and busted notorious Babar alias Naju gang.

The police team have also arrested three members of the gang and recovered looted valuables including three motorcycles, mobile phones, cash Rs 100,000 and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing seven dacoity cases, police sources added.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources said.