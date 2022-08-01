Dacoit gang busted, valuables recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Police have busted a three-member dacoit gang and arrested its members including the ring leader, and recovered looted items from them.

A police spokesman said on Monday that a police team of Jhal Chakian police station, headed by SHO Farooq Hasnat, conducted a raid and nabbed the ring leader Mohsin, along with his two accomplices -- Rozi Khan and Ali Osama.

The police recovered a bike, cash and other valuables worth Rs 441,000 from them.

The accused were wanted by police in 14 cases of robbery. Further investigation was under way.