UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Gang Busted, Valuables Recovered

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Dacoit gang busted, valuables recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Police have busted a three-member dacoit gang and arrested its members including the ring leader, and recovered looted items from them.

A police spokesman said on Monday that a police team of Jhal Chakian police station, headed by SHO Farooq Hasnat, conducted a raid and nabbed the ring leader Mohsin, along with his two accomplices -- Rozi Khan and Ali Osama.

The police recovered a bike, cash and other valuables worth Rs 441,000 from them.

The accused were wanted by police in 14 cases of robbery. Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery From

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billio ..

E-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billion+ Collected; PPSE Levy Added

21 minutes ago
 ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

29 minutes ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

2 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

3 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.