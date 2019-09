Police busted a dacoit gang and recovered valuables and weapons here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Police busted a dacoit gang and recovered valuables and weapons here on Thursday.

According to the police, a team of the police arrested Iqbal, ringleader, and his four accomplices- Kashif Hussain, Muhammad Saleem and Konain.

The police also recovered Rs 200,000, two motorcycles, a drone camera, three pistols, a rifle, two knifes and rounds.