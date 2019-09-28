Dacoit gang busted, weapons, mobile phones recovered in Islamabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Lohibher police has arrested six members of dacoit and street criminals gang and recovered weapons, mobile phone bikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details, Superintendent of Rural Area Zone, constituted special teams under supervision of Station House Office Lohibher, Inspector Ashiq Khan to ensure arrest of those involved in crime of heinous nature.

Police team including Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hanif, ASI Zafar Iqbal and and others busted six members of dacoits and street criminals gang and recovered four pistols of 30 bore along with ammunition, four mobile phone, three motorbikes from their possession.

The nabbed gangsters have been identified as Imran Hussain, Naveed Ahmed, Shehbaz Ahmed, Toquer Ahmed, Muhammad Ishamil and Irfan Ahmed. They have confessed of snatching mobile phones and valuables at gun point in the area of Lohiebher and its adjacent areas. Further investigation is underway from them.

Case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance in their respective areas.