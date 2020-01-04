UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:55 PM

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three members including the ring leader of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons from them.

FAISALABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three members including the ring leader of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons from them.

Police spokesman Amir Waheed said that SHO Millat Town police station conducted a raid and arrested Habibullah and his two accomplices.

Police recovered three pistols, mobile phones and other items from the dacoits, who were wanted to Khurarianwala, Jaranwala and Sadar police circles in a number cases.

