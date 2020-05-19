Dacoit gang busted, weapons recovered in faisalabad

Sadar police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang including ring leader and recovered weapons and looted items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Sadar police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang including ring leader and recovered weapons and looted items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police on a tip-off conducted raids and arrested Ali Abbas (ring leader of Baso gang), Ali Raza and Behzad Majeed from Chak No.

396-GB.

These accused were wanted to the police in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery,theft, etc. The police also recovered illicit pistols, mobile phones and other looted items