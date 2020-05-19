Dacoit Gang Busted, Weapons Recovered In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:04 PM
Sadar police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang including ring leader and recovered weapons and looted items from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Sadar police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang including ring leader and recovered weapons and looted items from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police on a tip-off conducted raids and arrested Ali Abbas (ring leader of Baso gang), Ali Raza and Behzad Majeed from Chak No.
396-GB.
These accused were wanted to the police in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery,theft, etc. The police also recovered illicit pistols, mobile phones and other looted items