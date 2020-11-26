UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Busted,three Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Mustafabad police arrested three members of a notorious dacoit gang and recovered cash and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that on the direction of DPO Kasur, a special team was constituted which after hectic efforts arrested gang leader Zulfiqar alias Chabi,Nadir and Abid and recovered looted cash amounting to Rs150,000 and illegal weapons.

The gang members confessed many robberies and crimes in various areas.

Meanwhile, the team also arrested a drug pusher Aslam and recovered 1.5 kg chars and heroine.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

