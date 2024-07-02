Open Menu

Dacoit Gang Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) District police busted a gang involved in dacoity and drugs dealing and arrested its two accused members.

Police said on Tuesday that on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle Muhammad Nouman, SHO Police Station Kotli Loharan Inspector Waqas Akbar along with the team conducted raid and arrested two members of 'Shera gang'.

They were identified as Hassan Ijaz alias “Shera” and Sajjad Hussain alias “Shada”.

During initial interrogation,cash Rs. 200,000, 3 motorcycles, 2.720 kg hashish, 1 pistol and several bullets were recovered from their possessions.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigation was underway.

