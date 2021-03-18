UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gang Including 2 Women Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Dacoit gang including 2 women busted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Investigation Police Nawankot have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its five members including two women and recovered 15 mobile-phones, cash besides illegal weapons from them.

In-charge Investigation Nawankot led the police team which conducted a raid and arrested the accused namely Shahnaz, Shirin, Ehsan, Imran and Allah Dittah with stolen items.

The arrested accused used to broke locks of closed houses and loot precious items. They also looted citizens at gunpoint.

