Dacoit Gang Ring Leader Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:23 PM

Dacoit gang ring leader arrested

Police arrested the ring leader of a dacoit gang here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : Police arrested the ring leader of a dacoit gang here on Friday.

According to sources, police arrested the ring leader of Arain dacoit gang, identified as Jameel alias Baba, who was wanted to Jatoi and Alipur police in various theft and dacoity cases.

Two accomplices of the gang Shaukat and Shahid had already been arrested while two other members of the gang namely Zafar Iqbal and Rab Nawaz were not arrested so far.

