Dacoit gang ring leader arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Ratta Amral police Friday claimed to arrest the ring leader of 777 dacoit gang allegedly involved in dozen of robberies.

According to a spokesman, the police team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Rawal Division, Asif Masood raided in the area of Ratta Amral and rounded up the ring leader of 777 dacoit gang, identified as Muhammad Qasim and recovered 2,000 gram of charas and one pistol 30 bore with five rounds from his possession, he added.

Police have registered a case while further investigation is underway.