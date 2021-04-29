Dacoit gang smashed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Shahdara police smashed a dacoit gang and arrested its two members and recovered cash amounting to Rs 250,000, four mobile phones,besides illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that SP Investigation City Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha constituted a special police team which arrested the dacoits namely Pervaiz and Muhammad Boota with stolen items.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed to various incidents committed in different areas of the city.The police traced many cases against the accuse while further investigation was underway.