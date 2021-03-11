UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Gangs Busted In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Dacoit gangs busted in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Kasur police busted seven members of two notorious dacoit gangs and recovered looted items from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that the teams of Chunian police station and Kangan pur police station conducted raids in various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested five members of 'Shahbazi' gang and two members of Hassan motorcycle dacoit gang.

The teams recovered dozen of motorcycles,cash amounting to Rs 1 million,a number of illegal weapons and bullets from the possession of accused- Shehbaz,Shakeel,Pervaiz,Amjad,Mujadeen,Hassan and Sibtain.

Police said that the accused were wanted by police in number of dacoity and robbery cases.

Separate cases were registered against them,while further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

