Dacoit gangs busted in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Kasur police arrested 461 outlaws including 24 members of five notorious dacoit gangs and recovered narcotics,looted items worth million of rupees,illegal weapons from their possession during the current month.

Police said here on Monday on the direction of DPO Kasur, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 24 members of five dacoit gangs,129 drug peddlers,130 illegal weapons holders,93 proclaimed offenders,four court absconders and 81 others outlaws.

The teams recovered cash amounting to Rs.1.9 million,looted items,73 kg charas,1870 litres liquor,two kalashnikovs,13 rifles,100 pistols,14 guns and various other items from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against them,while further investigation was underway.