UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Gangs Busted In Kasur

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

Dacoit gangs busted in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Kasur police arrested 461 outlaws including 24 members of five notorious dacoit gangs and recovered narcotics,looted items worth million of rupees,illegal weapons from their possession during the current month.

Police said here on Monday on the direction of DPO Kasur, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 24 members of five dacoit gangs,129 drug peddlers,130 illegal weapons holders,93 proclaimed offenders,four court absconders and 81 others outlaws.

The teams recovered cash amounting to Rs.1.9 million,looted items,73 kg charas,1870 litres liquor,two kalashnikovs,13 rifles,100 pistols,14 guns and various other items from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against them,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Kasur From Million Court

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 March 2021

19 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

AED13 bn in letters of guarantee issued by banks i ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony ..

9 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt; values its effo ..

10 hours ago

National Marine Dredging Company AGM elects new Bo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.