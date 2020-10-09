Dacoit held, 21 bikes recovered

City Police have arrested an accused involved in snatching, bike lifting and recovered 21 stolen motorbikes, weapons and ammunition from his custody

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police have arrested an accused involved in snatching, bike lifting and recovered 21 stolen motorbikes, weapons and ammunition from his custody.

A police spokesman informed on Friday that a team under the supervision of SHO, Civil Line Police Station while acting on a tip off raided and held an accused namely Umair and recovered 21 stolen bikes, arms and ammunition from his possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed his involvement in several dacoity and street crime incidents in the different parts of the city.

Police spokesman informed that four other members of the gang namely Shehbaz, Mushtaq, Asad and Abu Bakar.

A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway, according to the officials.