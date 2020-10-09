UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoit Held, 21 Bikes Recovered

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

Dacoit held, 21 bikes recovered

City Police have arrested an accused involved in snatching, bike lifting and recovered 21 stolen motorbikes, weapons and ammunition from his custody

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police have arrested an accused involved in snatching, bike lifting and recovered 21 stolen motorbikes, weapons and ammunition from his custody.

A police spokesman informed on Friday that a team under the supervision of SHO, Civil Line Police Station while acting on a tip off raided and held an accused namely Umair and recovered 21 stolen bikes, arms and ammunition from his possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed his involvement in several dacoity and street crime incidents in the different parts of the city.

Police spokesman informed that four other members of the gang namely Shehbaz, Mushtaq, Asad and Abu Bakar.

A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway, according to the officials.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

55 minutes ago

KP Information Deptt introduces digital advertisin ..

13 seconds ago

Faisalabad Arts Council to hold "Jashan-e-Nazir Qa ..

16 seconds ago

PTI govt keen to resolve industry's issues: Chairm ..

19 seconds ago

Saudi setback over EU push to downgrade G20 presen ..

3 minutes ago

Gunmen shot killed man in Quetta

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.