Dacoit held, accomplice escaped

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Khurrianwala police have arrested one dacoit while his accomplice managed to escape after an encounter.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that SHO Khurrianwala received a call through Rescue-15 that two bandits looted Rs.1 million from a mobile shop in main bazaar.

The SHO along with his team rushed to the spot and chased the bandits who were fleeing away on a motorcycle. The police directed the outlaws for surrender but they opened indiscriminate firing.

During the encounter, one of the criminals received bullet injuries and fell on the ground while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested the injured accused who was later on identified as Saleem alias Allah Ditta son of Ashraf resident of Makkoana and he was wanted to Khurarianwala police in 8 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

A special team had also been constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapee and arrest him on priority basis, spokesman added.