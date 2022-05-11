UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Held After Crossfire With Police

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 11:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Police on Wednesday arrested an injured dacoit after an exchange of fire in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi Police Station.

A case was registered against the suspect after recovering a pistol along with ammunition.

During the preliminary investigation the accused Azeem Khan son of Sher Khan who was already in custody confessed 15 incidents of snatching in the areas of I-10, I-9, Sabzi Mandi and I-14.

The accused were sent to a judicial lock up for an identification parade.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus and SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran commended the personnel involved in the police party.

They said that every officer and youth of Islamabad Police were ready to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

