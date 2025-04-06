Dacoit held after encounter with police

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In a swift and courageous operation, the police apprehended a notorious criminal wanted in multiple cases of heinous crimes during an intense exchange of fire near Kot Chutta Bypass.

According to police sources, a police patrol team from Kot Chutta Police Station noticed three suspicious individuals riding a motorcycle near the bypass. When signaled to stop, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the police team. The police also retaliated in self-defence in which one of the suspects was critically injured and apprehended, while his two accomplices managed to flee. The injured suspect was identified as Muhammad Mujahid s/o Mukhtiar Hussain who was wanted to police in different cases of heinous crime.

Police have also recovered a 30-bore pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime. Upon checking through the e-Police App, the motorcycle was found to be stolen.

Search operations are being carried out in the area to apprehend the remaining two suspects, police sources added. District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali praised DSP Kot Chutta Arshad Rand, SHO Ghazi Tayyab, and their team for their swift and effective response. He reaffirmed that operations against criminal elements will continue with zero tolerance.“The safety of citizens was the top priority and the police will not allow criminals to disrupt peace in the region,” he stated.