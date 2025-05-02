Open Menu

Dacoit Held After Encounter With Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Dacoit held after encounter with police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Police have arrested a notorious dacoit after an exchange of fire with criminals near Muzaffarabad Pull, here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ramzan along with police party was on routine patrolling when they stopped three persons heading towards the city area on a motorcycle. Instead of cooperating with police, the criminals started firing at the police party and attempted to escape form the scene. The police also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued about half an hour.

After the ceasefire, the police arrested a criminal who was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices, however, the other two managed to escape from the scene. The arrested criminal was identified as Irfan s/o Haji Muhammad resident of Basti Langrial Qasim Bela.

The police have also recovered a snatched motorcycle and weapon from the crime scene and shifted the injured criminal to Nishtar Hospital. Special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal, police sources added.

Recent Stories

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

4 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

5 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

6 hours ago
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

6 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

9 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

9 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan