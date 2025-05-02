Dacoit held after encounter with police

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Police have arrested a notorious dacoit after an exchange of fire with criminals near Muzaffarabad Pull, here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ramzan along with police party was on routine patrolling when they stopped three persons heading towards the city area on a motorcycle. Instead of cooperating with police, the criminals started firing at the police party and attempted to escape form the scene. The police also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued about half an hour.

After the ceasefire, the police arrested a criminal who was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices, however, the other two managed to escape from the scene. The arrested criminal was identified as Irfan s/o Haji Muhammad resident of Basti Langrial Qasim Bela.

The police have also recovered a snatched motorcycle and weapon from the crime scene and shifted the injured criminal to Nishtar Hospital. Special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal, police sources added.