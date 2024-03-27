Dacoit Held After Exchange Of Fire With Police
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested a notorious dacoit after he went injured during an exchange of fire with police near Jaffarwali Pull in premises of Seetal Mari police station on Wednesday early hours.
According to police sources, a police team was on duty at a picket situated at JaffarWali Pull when they stopped three persons heading towards the city area on a motorcycle. The motorcyclists, instead of following the instructions of the police team, started firing on the police party. The police officials also retaliated in self-defense. After firing from both sides for few minutes, the police arrested Raheel Raja who was shot and injured by the firing of his own accomplices while the other two managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.
The arrested criminal was a proclaimed offender wanted to police in different cases of murder, dacoity, robbery, firing on police and other heinous crimes, police sources added.
The injured was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment, however, raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources said and added that case has been registered against the criminals with the Seetal Mari police station while police have also taken a motorcycle and pistol into custody.
