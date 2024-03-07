Open Menu

Dacoit Held After Shootout

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Dacoit held after shootout

A dacoit was injured while another managed to flee during a police encounter near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A dacoit was injured while another managed to flee during a police encounter near here on Thursday.

According to police, two armed bandits were looting passersby near Nighebanpura railway crossing when a team of Dolphin force reached there.

The outlaws fled but police chased and encircled them near 66-foot bazaar, Mansoorabad area. After a minor shootout, a dacoit, who received a bullet injury on his leg, was arrested. He was later identified as Shoaib. Another accused Hasan Raza managed to flee.

The arrested accused is a record holder, police said.

A case has been registered against him.

Related Topics

Injured Police

Recent Stories

PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

4 minutes ago
 NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ra ..

NMU holds streamers seminar on sugar control in Ramazan

4 minutes ago
 15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

15 dead, 1,497 injured in Punjab road accidents

4 minutes ago
 Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaar ..

Encroachments cleared at Clock Tower Chowk, bazaars

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares rebound at open

Tokyo shares rebound at open

15 minutes ago
 Traders asked to inform about their stocks

Traders asked to inform about their stocks

15 minutes ago
Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects

Rangers arrest drug trafficking suspects

15 minutes ago
 Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and ..

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..

50 minutes ago
 PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumph ..

PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs

57 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Pos ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..

58 minutes ago
 Academics talk on integrating sustainability into ..

Academics talk on integrating sustainability into higher education at SMIU

23 minutes ago
 PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters o ..

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan