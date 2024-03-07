Dacoit Held After Shootout
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A dacoit was injured while another managed to flee during a police encounter near here on Thursday.
According to police, two armed bandits were looting passersby near Nighebanpura railway crossing when a team of Dolphin force reached there.
The outlaws fled but police chased and encircled them near 66-foot bazaar, Mansoorabad area. After a minor shootout, a dacoit, who received a bullet injury on his leg, was arrested. He was later identified as Shoaib. Another accused Hasan Raza managed to flee.
The arrested accused is a record holder, police said.
A case has been registered against him.
