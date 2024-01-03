Open Menu

Dacoit Held During Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A dacoit wanted to police in various cases including robbery, dacoity and others was arrested in injured condition during a police encounter near Pul Jhakdri Sikandri Minor last night.

According to a spokesperson for police, Muzaffarabad police received information that three unknown armed robbers snatched a motorcycle from a citizen near Muzaffarabad bridge and fled towards Sikandri Nullah.

SHO Muzaffarabad Aslam Masih along with his team cordoned off the area and tried to stop three motorcyclists.

The suspects started firing at the police. In retaliation, two outlaws managed to escape while one accused was arrested in injured condition who was injured by the firing of his accomplices.

The arrested accused was identified as Muhammad Daniyal alias tiger s/o Ghulam Murtaza resident of Suraj Miani.

The area has been cordoned off and raids were being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.

The injured bandit was shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

The case has been registered with the Muzaffarabad police station.

APP/sak

