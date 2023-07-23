Open Menu

Dacoit Held During Robbery

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Dacoit held during robbery

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :A dacoit was held during resistance by a family, however, one member of the family sustained injuries in the limits of Sadar Police Station Alipur.

According to police sources, five dacoits entered a house, owned by Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Awan at Sadiqwala.

The members of the family offered resistance to the foil dacoity bid. During the fight, four dacoits managed to escape, however, one dacoit, Arif Naich resident of village Pakka Naich, was held by Dr Mushtaq. However, Dr Mushtaq sustained head injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

